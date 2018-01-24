

CTV Winnipeg





Drivers may soon be able to speed up on part of Pembina Highway.

A report to the infrastructure committee recommends the city apply to boost the speed limit from 60 to 70 km/h, south of the La Salle River bridge.

A traffic study done last spring showed 70 per cent of drivers in the area between the bridge and Turnbull drive were already driving at speeds higher than the posted limit.

A public consultation process last fall also found 74 per cent of residents were supportive of the change.

The city will have get approval from the Highway Traffic Board before the limit increases.

The report says the cost estimate to make new signs and replace the old ones is $1,500.