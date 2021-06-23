WINNIPEG -- A new report recommends that Winnipeg prohibit the use of retention ponds as skating rinks.

The report out of the City of Winnipeg says the public service recommends that the city “not enable recreational activities on retention and detention ponds, rivers, and creeks.”

These activities are currently prohibited, and the public service is recommending the city keep things that way.

The report shows the public service made this decision due to:

The high level of access to established indoor ice sheets in Winnipeg;

The availability of outdoor ice sheets;

The results of a jurisdictional scan to see if other municipalities allow recreation on retention ponds; and

The dangers and difficulties of managing frozen storm retention basins as approved recreational facilities.

The public service’s recommendation comes after the public service conducted a review of how these bodies of water were used for recreation.

The goal was to find out about the requirements needed to allow these activities, and any necessary amendments to the Frozen Waterways Bylaw.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in the number of Winnipeggers using frozen bodies of water for recreational purposes. It notes that this increase in outdoor activity highlighted the gaps in the city’s policies and procedures.

The public service said it intends to bring forward some amendments to the Frozen Waterways Bylaw in the future.

This matter will be discussed at the meeting of the standing policy committee on water and waste, riverbank management, and the environment on June 29.

A full copy of the report can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.