WINNIPEG -- Overtime costs are putting pressure on Winnipeg’s fire-paramedic budget.

A new report to the Finance Committee says a $4.47 million over expenditure is needed for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

It attributes the costs to higher than anticipated retirements, the staffing complement, and both short-term and long-term illnesses.

The report says overtime went up to $6.7 million in 2020 from $3.5 million in 2019.

Retirements for 2020 are at 42, up from an average of 30 per year.

The report also says the pandemic may be playing a role due to self-isolation requirements. Short-term illnesses are up 4 per cent, long-term illnesses are up 12 per cent, and administrative leave is up from 81 to 356 instances.

“When looking at absence timing, there has been a significant escalation over the summer months which, while stabilizing, may continue to rise for the foreseeable future depending on the infection rate seen in Winnipeg,” states the report.