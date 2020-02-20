WINNIPEG -- The Brandon School Division said it’s taking the necessary steps to deal with a reported mouse issue at Linden Lanes School.

“At the Brandon School Division, the health and safety of our students and staff are paramount to us,” it said in a statement.

The school division noted it is working with a third-party service contractor to deal with pest control needs at all of its schools, and that its custodial team has been trained on proper disinfecting and disposal measures.

“Manitoba Public Health has been on site and has reported that the overall situation is being controlled and monitored,” the statement said.

The school division said that changes in the weather impacts pest counts at its facilities.