

CTV Winnipeg





Reports of a gunshot brought Winnipeg Police to the Windsor Hotel Saturday afternoon, with officers shutting down a portion of Garry Street for part of the day.

Const. Tammy Skrabek with the Winnipeg Police Service said the call came in around 2:45 p.m. which led officers to secure the scene on Garry Street beyond York and St. Mary Avenues.

Skrabek said the tactical support unit was called in to evacuate the building floor by floor after officers found recent damage that may have been related to a firearm being discharged.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard what sounded like a gunshot and said the power in the building went out.

Skrabek said officers found damage to an electrical box that could be related to a firearm being discharged, but went on to say police couldn’t confirm that damage was from today.

Police took three people into custody to be interviewed, but as of Saturday evening Skrabek said no one had been charged.

Officers were on scene for over four hours.