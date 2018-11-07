

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene in the St. John’s neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon following reports that shots were fired from a home.

Officers tweeted around 1 p.m. that the incident happened in the area of Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue.

“I can tell you we have had shots fired, by both an individual in a residence a block behind me as well as by officers,” said Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service, speaking to media near a large area that has been blocked off.

People in the neighbourhood are being asked to stay inside, and everyone else to avoid the scene.

Streets are closed in both directions on Salter at Bannerman.

“I’m sure you’ve all heard that it’s tough to get into the area, and that’s to maintain the safety of everybody who’s either living here or has a reason to be here,” said Carver.

St. John’s High School, Champlain School and Machray School are all in a hold and secure, police said.

CAUTION: We have reports that shots have been fired from a residence in this area. It's very important that if you are in this area you stay inside. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/iA8AS3CHy7 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 7, 2018

This is the second time on Wednesday that police were called to the area.

“The two incidents are definitely connected,” Carver said.

The Bannerman-incidents weren't the only to shut down traffic.

Officers also responded to another “serious incident” on Wednesday in the Young Street and Sargent Avenue area, but around 12:10 p.m. tweeted that it had been resolved.

There are no other details available right now.