WINNIPEG -- The Pembina Trails School Division is looking within existing walls to find extra space for students in south Winnipeg after it says the province rejected its request for portable classrooms.

Superintendent Ted Fransen said its initial request and a follow-up appeal for four portable classrooms at South Pointe School for September 2020 were both turned down.

“They have responded that they’re unable to give us a positive response,” said Fransen. “They have directed us to look for empty, available spaces in neighbouring schools that comply with their directive about only being on a school bus for no more than an hour each way.

“We believe that we have some possibilities for that, within those guidelines.”

Fransen said the portables are needed because the school is “at and above capacity.”

“South Pointe is full and it is a growing community and we believe, we know through our enrollment projections, that we need more classroom space.”

Fransen said all the division’s schools are either full or almost full but he said South Pointe is the only school for which it’s made a request for portables.

“The school itself won’t be able to find any additional space – that will be up to us to help them out by looking for space in neighbouring schools,” said Fransen. “We will make an effort again to recommend a plan to our board to transport students to neighbouring schools with minimal disruption to the families.”

Fransen noted the division already has portables at Fort Richmond Collegiate and Shaftesbury High School but at this point, no extra portables are needed for high schools.

He said the division is one of the fastest-growing in the province and ensured it’s doing its part to provide quality education as efficiently as possible. Fransen said the province has made assurances there will be a total of five new schools to help with growth and he noted the division is already using neighbouring schools for certain French immersion and English-language programs.

“When Waverley West is fully mature as a community, all six of the Waverley West communities, we will be the size of Brandon,” said Fransen. “The city of Brandon, Brandon School Division, has 20 schools to serve their full capacity and we will be doing so in 10.”

CTV News reached out to Manitoba Education regarding the request made by Pembina Trails and the government said:

"The Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) works with School Divisions to determine whether all space across the Division is being maximized. PSFB reviewed the request for modular classrooms, and based on the availability of over 250 spaces at nearby schools St. Avila and Ryerson, and on the government’s commitment to build a new K-8 School in Waverley West in the very near future, it was determined that there are other options to accommodate students in the short-term until the new school is built," the government said in an email to CTV News.

The government added, "Portable or modular classrooms cost about $350,000 each, which includes the cost of the unit, relocation, foundations and electrical, fire alarm and data connections as well as stairs and ramps. Modular classrooms can accommodate up to 25 students per unit."

Fransen said senior administrators expect to bring a plan to school trustees on Feb. 27 on how to handle the situation.

A decision on how students will be accommodated is expected sometime in March.