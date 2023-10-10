Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debate

A request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.

The conversation was spurred by a motion from Coun. Vivan Santos, who wants to see Winnipeg Transit buses recognize the Hindu festival of lights on the exterior electronic signs on each bus.

"A large percentage of the Winnipeg Transit workforce is Hindu and Sikh, we want to recognize their contributions as well to the Winnipeg Transit as well as to the City of Winnipeg," Santos said during the Public Works committee meeting Tuesday.

Santos' motion also asks the city to order a report with details on appropriate cultural greetings for major cultural holidays and festivals where there is a large representation in Winnipeg, including Hanukah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa and Ukrainian Christmas.

Alissa Clark, the manager of communications with Winnipeg Transit, said buses only run occasional messages that are event-related.

The current list includes:

Go Bombers Go

Go Jets Go

Lest We Forget

Face Masks Recommended

Grey Cup Champs

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Transit Employee Appreciation Day

She said Transit does not run Merry Christmas or any other messages related to any religious holidays.

"A quick Google search indicates there 122 religious holidays to be observed throughout the year," she said.

"Our concern would really revolve around making sure that we weren't excluding any holidays or offending anyone, and really our concern would revolve around the decision-making process for which we include and which ones we don't."

Other representatives from Transit said whatever the message is, it does take away from the primary use of the signs – which is to indicate the bus route and destination.

However, Councillor Markus Chambers said Winnipeg is a multicultural city with many immigrants and newcomers lending their talents and skills to the city.

"What better way than to honour them by acknowledging the different festivals and holidays that we have here in the city and making it a more welcoming environment."

During the meeting, committee chair Coun. Janice Lukes pulled out a multi-faith calendar and began naming of several of the different notable days listed, questioning how Transit would be able to list all of them without excluding anyone.

"I love the concept, but when you look at the practicality and the reality of making it happen, without wanting to offend anyone – I cave," she said. "I don't know where to begin and where to end, and sometimes when that happens it is better not even to begin."

Other city's have similar programs, committee heard.

Chris Scott, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, pointed to Mississauga. He said that city has a Dates and Events Recognition Program, which outlines criteria for acknowledgments on Transit buses. From there, he said people can apply to have their events recognized.

"It is a small yet meaningful gesture that has the potential to create a lasting impact not only to improve employee morale, but also as a symbol of our appreciation for all Winnipeg citizens," Scott said.

The Public Works committee has directed the public service to report back in 120 days with more details on cultural greetings on transit and the internal process that may be required should the city expand its current messages on buses.