WINNIPEG -- The formal request to the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) to change the controversial name of one of its schools has been postponed.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported Trustee Jennifer Chen was going to bring forward a motion to rename Cecil Rhodes School at a board meeting last night.

The motion called Rhodes a “white supremacist and settler colonialist.’

Rhodes is considered an architect of South Africa’s apartheid system, which led to the oppression of countless Africans.

The motion noted that honouring Rhodes sends the wrong message to students and families, many of whom are Black, Indigenous and Filipino.

Chen said she decided to postpone the motion until October, as she feels the school division has more pressing matters to deal with in September.

Chen’s motion calls on the division to consult with students, staff and the community to come up with a new name in the 2020/21 school year.

The full motion can be found online.