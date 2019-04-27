A Winnipeg mom documenting the love shared between her kids and a veritable pack of rescue dogs and cats on Instagram will appear at a meet and greet Saturday.

Elizabeth Spence, who originally went viral with a pic of her baby cuddling with her dog Nora in 2016, has seen her Instagram following grow to 123,000 since then.

“There was always a pile of kids and dogs, or kids and cats somewhere. And then one day I just posted a picture of the baby sleeping with the dog, and from there it just immediately went viral.”

Spence said she was shocked by the reaction, which led to international media coverage, including video of family members appearing on Ellen.

She said she didn’t set out to become an influencer.

“I didn’t even know what that was, I was just posting pictures of my family,” which at time included cats, Nora and another dog Nora had given birth to years earlier, after being rescued from a puppy mill.

Like Spence’s following, her fur-family has also grown since 2016, she said.

“These two little ones came up, they were a bonded pair of shih tzus that had been – they were found wandering along the TransCanada in a ditch. And one of them had a broken jaw, and the other one had a severe eye injury, and had to have an eye removed.”

She said she was hesitant to take on more dogs, but no one was adopting the pair, so she convinced her husband to help pack up the whole family to meet them.

“So we drove down to Brandon and met them, and just knew that we had to adopt them. So we brought them into the family, and within one day, they were just curled up around our other dogs, and cats, too.”

The family currently has the four dogs, two cats and three kids.

Meet and greet Saturday

Spence said she’ll be bringing three of the dogs to the meet and greet, since one is recovering from surgery. It’s taking place at Pet Valu in Osborne Village from 1 to 3 p.m., as part of the pet store’s animal adoption event happening throughout the weekend.

Animals from two local rescue organizations in need of homes will be at the event, where people can also make donations to the rescues.

Spence said she hopes sharing her family’s positive experience with animal adoption will help clear up misconceptions some may have.

“I think some people are concerned, especially when you have a family, about getting rescue dogs. A lot of people, sort of, have misconceptions that they’re damaged goods, and you’d never want to put them with your kids or something,” she said. “But if they actually went and met the dogs, or did some research, or even go through a foster-based organization,” then she said you can get a good sense of what the animal is like.

“These rescue agencies don’t want it to be a fail. They want to give you as much information as possible so that everyone is happy,” Spence said.

“Give it a chance. I think, hopefully, we’re a good example of how well it can go, because we’ve had four dogs, four cats, and nothing but success with that in terms of the love and joy that it’s brought to our family and never having any kind of strife or issues at all.”