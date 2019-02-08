

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said a residential parking ban will take effect Sunday at 7 p.m. to allow for snow clearing.

The ban will comes a week after a major snowfall that saw 12 – 18 cm fall in Winnipeg and days after a smaller dump of snow.

In order to avoid a costly ticket or a tow, people will be required to move vehicles from city streets during the wave of the parking ban that impacts their snow zone.

The full schedule for the parking ban is as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019: E, J, L, M, O, S, V

Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019: A, F, H, K, N, R, U

Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019: B, G, I, P, Q, T

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019: D

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019: C

The city reminds residents to look up their snow zone using the address lookup tool on its website or by downloading the Know Your Zone app.

It also said the declared parking ban that extends the hours of the snow route parking ban by two hours ends Saturday morning at 7 a.m.