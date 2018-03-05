It took nearly all winter for it to arrive, but the first major snowfall of the season hit southern Manitoba Sunday night and into Monday, packing a powerful punch.

The heavy, wet snow led to numerous highway and school closures, transit delays and poor driving conditions.

Manitoba Hydro is dealing with numerous power outages caused by downed lines.

Acoording to preliminary estimates up to 30 centimetres of snow fell in some areas in western Manitoba while Winnipeg received an estimated 22 centimetres prompting the city to initiate its first major snow cleanup of the season.

"Normally we do have a residential plow in March because we do have some maintenance plowing but yeah this is unusual to have the first one in March,” said Cheryl Anderson, the city’s acting manager of streets maintenance.

City of Winnipeg officials said around 400 pieces of equipment have been deployed to tackle main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

The city said plowing of residential streets will begin Wednesday evening. A residential parking ban has been issued and will go into effect starting at 7 p.m.

A snow route parking ban, which went into effect Sunday night due to the storm, will also remain until Wednesday at 7 a.m. This ban prevents parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

The city is encouraging residents to learn their snow zone letter in order to know when their street is scheduled for clearing. To find out your zone, call 311, visit the city’s website or use the Know Your Zone app.

Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., residents of snow zones C, I, M, O, S, and V will need to move their vehicles. Plowing in those areas will start Wednesday night and carry over to Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

C,I,M,O,S,V

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

D,F,H,K,N,R,U

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

E,G,J,L,P,Q,T

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

B

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018:

A

When parking bans are in place, the city recommends parking on driveways or parking lots, or on a nearby street that is not being plowed.

Vehicles that violate the parking bans could be towed. The city can also issue fines of up to $150.

With files from CTV Winnipeg