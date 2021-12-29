Residential parking ban to come into effect Thursday, city using new ticketing system

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg is working to continue cleaning up the snow that hit the city during the winter storm.

A Residential Parking Ban has been declared and will start on Thursday.

The city is planning on plowing residential streets to "improve the overall condition."

Plowing will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday in zones D, I, O, S, U, V, and will go until 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

This will be followed by zones E, G, J, L, P, R, from Dec. 31 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zones B, F, H, K, M, N, Q, T, will be done starting at 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Zone A will be handled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 followed by zone C from 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 2

Winnipeggers are being told not to park on the streets while plowing is underway and if cars are in the way they can be ticketed up to $200 and possibly be towed to a nearby street.

Winnipeg will also be using a new ticketing system during the ban. Automate License Plate Recognition (ALPR) will be used, "to ensure greater city-wide parking enforcement coverage, improve motorist compliance with winter parking bans and improve overall snow clearing service."

Using ALPR means tickets will now come to residents in the mail instead of being found on the windshield.

ALPR will also be used starting in the new year for all annual Snow Route Parking Bans.

To find out what your zone is, people are told to download the Know Your Zone app.

More information can be found online.