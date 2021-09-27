Residential school apology must be followed with action, survivors say
Survivors and Indigenous leaders are weighing in on an apology from Catholic bishops for the church’s involvement in the residential school system.
The bishops said the system suppressed Indigenous people’s way of living and they acknowledged the grave abuses that were committed by some members of the Catholic community.
And while some feel the apology is an important step towards reconciliation, they say words must be followed with action.
“Unless the Pope apologizes everything is meaningless and unless they start taking real steps to help us towards healing nothing will change,” said Gerald McIvor, who identifies as a victim not a survivor because of what he lived through as a child.
For four years he attended the residential school run by the Roman Catholic Church in his home community of Sandy Bay First Nation.
“The abuse, the denial of our identity, our languages, our culture … that never leaves you because the sad thing about it is everything came home with you, came home with the students,” McIvor said.
On Friday, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops apologized for the church’s role in the residential school system but McIvor feels the apology will do little to help people still living with the ongoing trauma and legacy of suffering.
Many did not return home. It’s estimated thousands died while attending residential schools, a reality brought once again to the country’s attention earlier this year with the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across Canada.
In their statement of apology, the bishops expressed their profound remorse and apologized unequivocally to Indigenous people.
“We acknowledge the grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community; physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural and sexual,” reads a portion of the apology.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said it’s been a long time coming and hopes the apology is followed with action.
“I think it’s a significant announcement, I think it’s something that will lay forward a path to move on,” Dumas said.
Raymond Frogner, head of archives for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, echoed that sentiment.
“It’s never meant to be the ultimate solution, it’s another step forward in acknowledgment, in recognition, in accepting responsibility for the history of the residential schools,” Frogner said. “Residential schools run by the Catholic orders had the highest death rates, had significant hardship in them in comparison with others.”
At a sacred healing camp that arose on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building in response to the discovery of unmarked graves, organizer Aaliyah Leach expressed skepticism about the apology.
“I’m almost wondering was it because it was expected or because it was genuine,” Leach said. “One thing in the apology that I had read is that they stand by us in our resilience and strength but a lot of that resilience and strength has been demonstrated through surviving legitimate genocide.”
“There’s so much more that needs to be done.”
The bishops committed to provide documentation or records on unmarked graves and have pledged $30 million to support healing and reconciliation initiatives
For their part the bishops said the $30 million fundraising goal will take up to five years to complete and will be achieved by fundraising at the local level with parishes across Canada encouraged to participate.
In the apology the bishops pointed to a delegation of Indigenous survivors, elders and youth who will meet with Pope Francis in December in Rome.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
'It's my problem not yours': Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
China's Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
Conservatives could have done better job talking to Chinese Canadian voters: ex-MP
A former Conservative MP who lost his seat in the recent election thinks the party could have done a better job speaking directly to Chinese Canadians.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon PPC candidate among those seeking injunction against Sask. proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination requirement is facing a legal challenge.
-
Saskatoon now under 'orange' COVID-19 risk rating
The City of Saskatoon will now use a colour-coded alert system for COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon to look at feasibility of speed watch program
A Saskatoon city councillor worries that a speed watch program would ask too much from its volunteers.
Regina
-
COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools
George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
-
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Alberta NDP calls for door-to-door vaccination campaign to increase immunizations
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on the province to implement a door-to-door campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and increase funding for community groups working to get more people immunized against COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Amarjeet Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi's previous terms as an Edmonton councillor and Member of Parliament make up the forefront theme of his pitch to voters.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
NEW
NEW | 'We can't afford another lockdown': Edmonton business 'frustrated' over video of crowded bars
Video of Edmonton bars and their customers ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions have been making the rounds on social media.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Second council vote could bring in mandatory training for Toronto's ride-hailing drivers
The City of Toronto is exploring making training mandatory for ride-hailing drivers — again.
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
-
If elected Montreal mayor, Denis Coderre will not ban pit bulls, unlike he did when in office
Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre wants Montreal to be durable, green, modern and exemplary, and will not ban pit bulls like he did while mayor in 2016.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Search begins for unmarked graves at former Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residential school
After lots of talk this summer, the search for unmarked graves is underway at the former Shingwauk Residential School site, at present-day Algoma University.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
N.S to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
Kitchener
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw
The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2,239 cases, 18 deaths as vaccine card grace period ends
Another 2,239 cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths were recorded across B.C. over the weekend, officials announced Monday as the government's vaccine card grace period came to an end.
-
Vaccinated people viewed more favourably than the unvaccinated: poll
A new poll suggests tensions between those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't are growing.
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday.
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
Greater Victoria Teachers' Association calls for return of COVID-19 safety protocols as clusters increase in schools
Concern is rising for kids in Vancouver Island elementary schools. As of Monday, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters at schools being reported by Island Health, a total that's doubled in just four days.