Residential school apology must be followed with action, survivors say

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader

Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island