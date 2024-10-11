WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Residents asked to avoid area as Winnipeg police execute search warrant

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid a specific area of the city on Friday morning while police are on scene.

    In a social media post, the Winnipeg Police Service said it is executing a search warrant in the 700 block of Flora Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Selkirk Avenue and Arlington Street and use alternate routes.

    Police note there is no concern for public safety.

