

Renée Rodgers, CTV Winnipeg





Crews rushed to knock down a large house fire Friday night on Aberdeen Avenue near Salter Street.

The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found flames and thick smoke throughout the two-storey home.

Everyone inside got out uninjured before crews arrived.

Firefighters used an aerial truck to fight the flames.

No cause was determined Friday night and there was no damage estimate.

Traffic in the area was expected to be blocked as crews continued their work.

The city said it would be monitoring for icy patches on the road as a result of water used to fight the fire.