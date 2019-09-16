

Lizzy Symons, CTV News Winnipeg





People in St. François Xavier are once again dealing with mail theft.

RCMP said they have received four complaints that occurred between August 31st and September 15th. One was reported on Sunday. The complaints received indicated that the front doors of the mailboxes were forced open and mail had possibly been stolen.

CTV News first reported about how community mailboxes were broken into two weeks ago.

Canada Post confirms that there was an incident of community mailbox vandalism in St. François Xavier this past weekend.

In a statement to CTV News, Canada Post says, “We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously. We are committed to do everything possible to support the police in their investigation.” It goes on to say that anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity should immediately inform the authorities and Canada Post Customer Service.

The RCMP said if anyone has any information about these thefts, or if they believe they've had mail stolen, to call the Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929.

Canada Post said the affected mailboxes will be replaced within the next day or two and delivery will resume at that time.