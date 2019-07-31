

CTV News Winnipeg





The Canadian Red Cross said 144 residents from the Marcel Colomb First Nation in Northern Manitoba will return home Wednesday, one week after wildfires in the region led to an evacuation of the community.

The Red Cross said roads are in good condition and power has been restored, so community leaders gave the all clear for people to head home.

On the date the community was evacuated, July 24, 11 wildfires were burning in the region, including one that destroyed buildings at a bible camp at Berge Lake, and another that took down seven hydro poles.

The evacuees had been staying in Thompson, Man.