Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury

A sign saying 'Single Family Houses Only' is seen on Shaftesbury Boulevard. Residents of the neighbourhood are protesting the proposed development of a luxury apartment in the area (CTV News Photo Danton Unger) A sign saying 'Single Family Houses Only' is seen on Shaftesbury Boulevard. Residents of the neighbourhood are protesting the proposed development of a luxury apartment in the area (CTV News Photo Danton Unger)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island