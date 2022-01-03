Residents rebuilding after fire destroys apartment on New Year's Eve

WINNIPEG -

A large fire tore through a Sherbrook apartment building on New Year's Eve, and now residents are picking up the pieces.

One of those residents was Logan King, his mother, Jacinta King, said her son was one of the last people to escape the burning building.

"The firefighters or the EMT that looked at him afterwards said that it was a miracle that he made it out without any harm, with no smoke inhalation or anything like that," said King.

The Sherbrook apartment was rented by an organization called Turning Leaf Support Services, a non-profit that provides in-house support for people living with mental illness and intellectual challenges.

King's son Logan is autistic, and although he made it out safely, she said losing all his belonging has been challenging for him.

"The things that he's most concerned about is artwork that he made in school years ago, and things like that, that you can't replace."

King said her son is staying with her for the time being, but Red Cross has been putting most residents in hotels while Turning Leaf looks for new accommodations.

In a statement to CTV, Red Cross said:

"The Canadian Red Cross is assisting 11 people affected by the Sherbrook fire with items like clothing, accommodation, food and personal services. The Red Cross can provide assistance with basic needs for up to 72 hours following a personal disaster, like a home fire."

Swani Landri, the director of marketing and communications for Turning Leaf Support Services, said that the organization will be working on housing the displaced residents over the next few weeks, but they've lost everything.

"A lot of these folks have struggled with homelessness in the past, so then to now have a stable home where they can feel safe and a sense of belonging, and now that's gone."

Landri said donations of food, winter clothing, and even furniture have been pouring in, and Turning Leaf set up the Sherbrook Fire Relief Fund where people can make a monetary donation to help those who were displaced.

King feels for the residents from the Sherbrook apartment who don't have supports in their life like her son Logan.

"A lot of the kids that live in that building don't have (supports), and I'm not able to speak with them right now or anything but it's got to be incredibly devastating for them as well."

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building is a complete loss and will be demolished in the coming days.