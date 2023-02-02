Residents trapped in Winnipeg retirement home during overnight fire

An overnight fire at a Winnipeg retirement home left some residents trapped inside the building, and sent six people to the hospital.

At 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire at the St. Josaphat Selo-Villa, an eight-storey high-rise on McGregor Street for peopled aged 55+.

Several 911 calls indicated that residents were trapped in the building because of heavy smoke in the hallways, and that several people with disabilities needed help getting out.

Due to the potential risks, the WFPS called in a second alarm to increase the number of crews on scene.

Once firefighters arrived at the building, they found heavy smoke and flames. Crews went inside to fight the fire and rescue those trapped in their suites. Some residents were helped down the stairs, while others were rescued from the windows using ground ladders.

Paramedics assessed about 25 people, with six sent to the hospital in stable condition. No members of the WFPS were hurt.

An aerial ladder firetruck was used to help extinguish the fire, which was declared under control by 2:10 a.m. Firefighters then extinguished hotspots and ventilated smoke.

Most of the damage was contained to a suite on the third floor, but several other areas sustained smoke and water damage. There are no damage estimates at this time, and the fire was likely accidentally caused by an electrical issue.

Winnipeg Transit brought buses to the scene to provide shelter for residents. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team also went to the scene to help about 15 displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The city notes that the cold weather brought challenges to firefighters, with the area around the scene becoming slippery and covered in ice. Crews were given breaks from the cold as required.

The city will be monitoring the area and applying sand and de-icing tools to the roads and sidewalks as needed.