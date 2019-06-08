

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges in connection to the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, matching last year’s total.

Const. Rob Carver says the attack was random, unprovoked and tragic.

Officers initially responded to a call believed to be about a fight with several men at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Once on scene, police discovered people trying to get away from a man wielding a knife.

“That individual was attempting to attack and challenge people in the area, our victim was one of those people, and they couldn't get away, he was being chased by the accused,” said Const. Carver Sunday.

Officers found a victim suffering from an upper-body stab wound and immediately started giving him first aid. He was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Christian Donaldson.

Two residents who were too upset to speak on camera said the attack was traumatizing. Two days later, they were still struggling with what had happened.

A business owner in the area shared what he saw Friday night with CTV News.

Still scared and concerned about his family’s safety, CTV agreed to conceal his identity.

The man said he was about half a block away from the scene, and the commotion started with honking and screaming.

"I just see a group of people, I’m not really sure, about three to four, some of them were just holding long sticks and beating each other up,” he said.

“They had different weapons, but they all looked like sticks, they were all long. I don’t know if they were pipes, but they were all long, some of them had a red and white colouring on them."

The owner said he gets troublesome people coming into his store and has had to call police in the past.

He said he plans to report what he saw to police.

Police have charged 34-year-old Rodney Byron Williams with second degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Williams was detained in custody.

Police say even though an arrest has been made they are still looking for witnesses to help solidify what happened and gather facts.

They asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.

-With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell