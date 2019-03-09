Sources tell CTV Winnipeg eight board members with the Interlake Minor Hockey Association have resigned from its board creating confusion within the league and putting playoff games on hold.

The controversy stems from a pee wee playoff game about 10 days ago between Peguis and Stony Mountain in Stony Mountain. It was the first game in a series of three.

A ref for Stony Mountain was late and the game was eventually played. Stony Mountain won.

Sources say it’s expected for both teams in the league to provide a referee.

Interlake Minor Hockey Association then ruled the game was to be replayed in Peguis, where Stony Mountain again won.

The series continued, with Peguis and Stony Mountain each winning a game.

Sometime after that Hockey Manitoba ruled the first game in the series should go to Peguis, which changed the outcome of the series.

Sources say as a result of the resignations, all games have been postponed and an emergency meeting in Teulon has been called at 7 p.m. Monday.

Sources all say Interlake minor hockey associations have been invited and Hockey Manitoba will be at the meeting.

“I really can't share much at this time. Hockey Manitoba will be meeting with all the Interlake Minor Hockey Associations early next week to make a plan with them to finish off their playoffs and set up an interim board to manage business. Hopefully by the end of next week everything will be sorted out,” said Hockey Manitoba president Bill Whitehead in an email to CTV News.