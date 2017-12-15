

Visitor restrictions have been put in place at HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital to prevent the spread of infections to babies.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says colds and the flu can affect infants with severe respiratory infections such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“These types of respiratory infections can be very serious and may require hospitalization and even intensive care,” said Dr. Aaron Chiu, RSV specialist and physician with WRHA Child Health Program and HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital. “Babies younger than 12 months old are most vulnerable to contracting RSV bronchiolitis, which is an infection of the small airways in the lungs.”

The WRHA says while RSV can occur all year round, it’s most common in the fall and winter. Since September, there have been nine cases of RSV and other severe respiratory viruses confirmed.

As a result of the severity of RSV, the WRHA said visitor restrictions have been put in place at HSC Children’s Hospital. Unwell adults and children under five not up-to-date on their vaccinations are asked not to visit the NICU.

The WRHA is reminding parents to take extra precautions during the flu season and to use basic hygiene methods to prevent infections.

“Keep babies away from crowded public areas like shopping malls and schools where there may be people with colds or other illnesses. Most importantly, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands! Frequent hand washing, especially after touching your face, your child’s face, another person who is ill, or sharing items with someone who is sick, is the best way to prevent spreading germs.”

Call your doctor if your child: