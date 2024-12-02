Retail theft initiative has seen almost 800 arrests: new police data

Nearly 800 arrests and more than $65,000 in merchandise have been recovered, according to new police data about the retail theft initiative.

The third quarter report from Acting Chief of Police Arthur Stannard outlined details about how the initiative has been going to date.

Between June 8 and Oct. 31, police made 781 arrests and handed out 224 tickets.

As well, officers were able to recover more than $65,438 in merchandise.

Police also engaged with stores 4,017 times and individuals more than 2,300 times in the five-month period.

Stannard said the initiative has been using a “three-pronged” approach—officers from the major crimes division, community relations division, and the divisional community support units—to reduce crime.

The Manitoba government said near the end of October that the program would continue to be supported through the holiday season, and Stannard noted police plan to continue their current approach.

As well, more details are being shared about the joint website between Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP highlighting the most wanted people in the province.

Police launched the website on Oct. 8 to identify people the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) was looking for.

Up to Nov. 25, police said the website has had 54,912 page visits.

The MIVOAU has arrested 264 violent offenders in the first three quarters of 2024 and executed 375 warrants.

Of those arrested, 84 per cent were on bail, probation, or parole, while 27 per cent were known gang members.

Since its inception in May 2023, the unit has arrested 480 violent offenders.

“While this is an important milestone, we recognize the success of MIVOAU and community safety are improved with assistance from the public,” Stannard wrote in his report.

The entire report is to be discussed at the next police board meeting on Dec. 6.