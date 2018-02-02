

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said an officer who retired from the force took a suspect into custody following a robbery.

Police said it happened Thursday at about 3 p.m. Officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of Regent, where they were told a suspect who claimed to have a weapon had recently made off with cash.

Police allege the suspect then got into a running car that, told the driver he had a weapon and ordered him to take him to another location, but the driver got out of the car with his keys.

Police said that’s when the retired officer happened upon the suspect and apprehended him.

Police said no one was hurt and the stolen money was recovered.

Winnipeg resident Darren Rodney Remple, 51, has been charged with two counts of robbery.