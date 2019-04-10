Thousands of fans flocked to Winnipeg’s downtown for the first Whiteout Street Party of the playoffs. True North Sports + Entertainment sold just over 9,500 tickets to the party and as of late Wednesday night, Economic Development Winnipeg said about 8,500 people had braved the cold to celebrate downtown.

Economic Development Winnipeg’s president and CEO Dayna Spiring told CTV News organizers are hoping to build on what was learned last year, while continuing to grow the festivities.

“We have three templates that we can go to throughout the series,” said Spiring.

“We anticipate if we get to round two it’s going to be bigger, round three round four, it’s going to be bigger still.”

Spiring also stressed organizers want to bring more people downtown while showcasing Winnipeg on a potentially international stage.

“Some of us work down here every day. Lots of people don’t. It may have been awhile since they’ve been down here; they’ll become more comfortable,“ said Spiring.

A message echoed by the Downtown Winnipeg Biz. Marketing director Tineke Buiskool-Leeuwma told CTV News it continues to work to bring more people into the city’s core.

“It just adds vibrancy to the city. The more people we have the more safe it is, it’s just better for everyone,” said Buiskool-Leeuwma.

As of late Wednesday night, Winnipeg Police said there were no serious incidents connected to the Whiteout Street Party.

Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said police have also learned from last year’s playoff experience and reminded revelers to look for police beyond the street party area.

“Bars, restaurants, you’re going to see a bigger presence of police,” said Carver.

Meanwhile, some downtown businesses are also welcoming the return of the festivities.

Tipsy Cow is a restaurant on Portage Avenue. The owner tells CTV News they plan to stay open late every night the Jets play at home during the playoffs, because of the crowds.

Tipsy Cow bartender Richard Glade said the restaurant was packed before the party and he expected much of the same afterwards.

“People come in and have burgers, have a couple of beers. It’s just good energy,” said Glade.

“More feet on the street.”