Reversal of federal vaccine mandate for truckers 'really creates confusion': Manitoba Trucking Association
The Manitoba Trucking Association says it supports the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers, but says the way it was rolled out has created confusion and will lead to disruptions in the industry.
Late Thursday afternoon, the federal government confirmed unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate. This is a reversal from what the Canada Border Services Agency told media on Wednesday, which the government now said was incorrect.
"It is a fast-moving world and there are a lot of new rules and regulations to keep up, so when this happens and we have a reversal come into place, it really creates confusion. So we work hard with our members to sort of keep them informed," Aaron Dolyniuk, acting executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association, told CTV News on Thursday.
The mandate, which takes effect this weekend, requires unvaccinated Canadian truckers to meet requirements for pre-entry, arrival and day-eight testing along with quarantine requirements.
The mandate also bars unvaccinated and partially vaccinated non-Canadian truckers from entering Canada without proof of immunization or a valid medical contraindication to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dolyniuk said the Manitoba Trucking Association appreciates that vaccines are an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 and supports the vaccine mandate.
"We anticipate there is going to be a lot of disruptions though because of the nature in which this mandate was launched," he said.
With about 10 to 15 per cent of the people in the trucking industry unvaccinated according to the Manitoba Trucking Association, Dolyniuk said the new mandate will have an impact on the supply chain.
"There is going to be a shortage of trucks and therefore more of a demand for trucks, and I think prices for transportation are going to go up," he said adding the supply chain has already been hit hard with the pandemic, flooding in B.C. and port delays in Vancouver.
"It is fragile in nature as it is."
-With files from CTV News’ Marale Caruso, Mackenzie Gray and Rachel Aiello
