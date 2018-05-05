

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's New Democratic Party has suffered from a culture of sexual harassment and bullying, according to a review released at the party's convention.

The party set up a commission on harassment earlier this year, after several women came forward with allegations they had been subjected to harassment and unwanted touching by former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers.

Struthers, who left politics in 2016, has rejected interview requests and issued a statement in which he apologized for any inappropriate behaviour.

The commission's report does not name any alleged victims or perpetrators, but said many former NDP politicians and staffers worked in an overly sexualized atmosphere.

The commissioners also said the victims -- primarily women -- were often afraid to come forward for fear of hurting their careers.

The report calls for several changes including anti-harassment training for politicians and staff, and party leader Wab Kinew said he wants to act on all the recommendations.

The report looked back more than a decade, and included the period the NDP were in power between 1999 and 2016.