

CTV Winnipeg





A rescue dog was shot dead at Winnipeg’s airport on Monday after running loose on the runway.

The Golden-Lab mix, a 2-year-old named Greta, was a stray from a community in northern Manitoba. She was being rescued by the Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue.

Once Greta arrived in Winnipeg, she got loose from her kennel and started running around on the airport’s runway. The airport authority said they made numerous attempts to catch the dog, but ultimately Greta was shot and killed.

“The dog ran across the active runway, which caused a flight coming in from Las Vegas to be diverted, so it had to abort its landing and go back around,” said Tyler MacAfee of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

"So they were able to contain the dog on the other side of the air field for a while, but unfortunately the dog circled back towards the runway as other planes were coming and going, so we had to make the difficult decision in that instance to use lethal force on the dog.”

Manitoba Mutts said this is a sad and unfortunate situation that’s outside of the norm. The organization hopes that it will never happen again.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has launched an internal review.