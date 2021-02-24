WINNIPEG -- The findings and recommendations of a review into two major Manitoba Hydro projects that added billions to the province's debt will be released this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Pallister said former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall will release his review of the planning and decision-making processes on the Keeyask Generating Station and the Bipole 3 Transmission line on Friday.

Wall was commissioned in late 2019 by the province to conduct an investigative study of the Manitoba Hydro projects which were built by Manitoba's former NDP government.

Pallister said the projects cost $10 billion, and added to Manitoba's debt.

"I would hope that members of the opposition would welcome this opportunity to learn more about the history of these projects, to learn more about the decision-making processes that led to their construction," Pallister said.

-with files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story. More to come.