Revitalization of downtown Brandon supported through new funding

New funding from the Manitoba government is aimed at rejuvenating downtown Brandon’s business community.

On Wednesday, Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen announced that the province is investing $400,000 in the Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program.

“Economies around the world continue to feel the detrimental effects of the global pandemic, so we are proud to support the Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program as part of the continuing collaborative effort of local authorities to rejuvenate the business community in downtown Brandon,” Cullen said in a news release.

“Encouraging a healthy, vibrant downtown is vital to sustaining economic growth for Brandon and a stronger province for us all.”

The Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program was created by the Brandon Downtown Development Corporation, the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Brandon’s economic development department.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the concerns surrounding the resurgence of the downtown business community, including downtown investment, main floor business incubation and marketing strategies.

Emeka Egeson, executive director of the Brandon Downtown Development Corporation, said they want to identify and encourage investment opportunities to help with Brandon’s downtown revitalization.

“Our city's downtown area has a critical and unique role in economic and social development,” Egeson said.

“It continues to create a critical mass where commercial, cultural, and civic activities are concentrated. This concentration facilitates business, learning, and cultural exchange”

The Brandon Chamber of Commerce will administer the Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program, which will be launched as an open call for grants. More details can be found online.

“This fund will create and maintain jobs, support existing businesses and attract new businesses to support downtown growth,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.