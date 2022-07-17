Richardson Building fire causing Main Street lane closures

The concourse of a downtown building was the site of a Sunday fire.

Ten Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) fire trucks are on the scene of a downtown fire. Smoke was seen seeping out of the Richardson Building. WFPS says the fire started in a restaurant in the concourse.

Power is out in the Richardson Building.

Northbound Main Street, between Portage Avenue and McDermot Avenue, was down to two lanes as crews responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.