WINNIPEG -- Manitobans are now able to camp at Riding Mountain National Park, but with some limitations.

According to a news release from Parks Canada, the park began offering limited camping services on June 22.

These services include:

Wasagaming campground is open to people with existing reservations. New reservations for select areas will open up on June 27;

Backcountry camping resumed June 22, and new reservations will be available on June 27;

Self-registration camping will resume at the following outlying campgrounds: Moon, Deep and Whirlpool Lakes. Day-use at Lake Audy is open, though overnight camping is still closed;

Camp Kippichewin opened June 22, and Camp Ma-Ma-O-Pee is closed for the 2020 season;

Washrooms and showers on open campgrounds can be used;

oTENTiks and other roofed accommodations are still closed at the Wasagaming campground, and oTENTiks at Moon Lake and Lake are closed for the season; and

Recreational boating is allowed in park waterways, as long as Parks Canada has issued a permit and completed a mandatory boat inspection.

All events and group activities are suspended until further notice.

Anyone visiting the park should plan ahead by checking the website in order to find out what’s open, what to expect and how to prepare.

All visitors are required to adhere to travel restrictions, including any requirements for self-isolation. Parks Canada notes it’s not possible to self-isolate at its campgrounds, so people must complete self-isolation requirements before arrival.

Visitors are also asked to follow the advice of public health experts.