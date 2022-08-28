Rifles beat Hilltops for first time in 16 years

The Rifles held the lead for the majority of the game in their home opener at East Side Eagles Field, while a new turf field is installed at their home facility at Maple Grove Park in St. Vital. The Rifles held the lead for the majority of the game in their home opener at East Side Eagles Field, while a new turf field is installed at their home facility at Maple Grove Park in St. Vital.

