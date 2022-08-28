Rifles beat Hilltops for first time in 16 years

The Winnipeg Rifles beat the Saskatoon Hilltops 19-16 in Canadian Junior Football League action on Sunday.

It's the Rifles’ first win against the Hilltops in 16 years. The Rifles held the lead for the majority of the game in their home opener at East Side Eagles Field, while a new turf field is installed at their home facility at Maple Grove Park in St. Vital.

The Rifles are on a bye week next, but they return to East Side on Sept. 11 hosting the Calgary Colts with a special 11 a.m. kickoff.