Electricity bills in Manitoba are going up, but not as much as Manitoba Hydro wanted.

"A good news and a bad news story," said Byron Williams from the Public Interest Law Centre.

The Manitoba Public Utilities Board has ordered an average rate hike of 3.6% for one year starting June 1. That’s far less than the 7.9% percent requested by the crown corporation.

Williams said while the increase is still above inflation, it's better than Hydro's plan.

"The rate shock level proposed by Manitoba Hydro would have been unjustified by the evidence and a terrible hardship for far too many Manitobans," said Williams.

Hydro says the higher hike was needed because it's drowning in red ink.

"Clearly the PUB has a very different view of the financial situation facing Hydro," said Hydro CEO Kelvin Shepherd.

Shepherd added that the lower rate hike means debt projections of $24 billion will rise by up to $3 billion more. "We're deficit financing the current business, we're borrowing money just to fund day to day operations, and that's just not sustainable." said Shepherd.

The PUB also said Hydro must create a new class of customers, First Nation On-Reserve ratepayers. It further directed the new group would not see rates go up at all for the coming year. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs called this a victory and a first in Canada.

The PUB said it remains concerned about bill affordability for customers. It recommended the provincial government step in with a program to help low income people, using revenue generated from the Keeyask project and carbon tax money to lower future rate increases.

Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen said carbon tax money is being used for other tax relief measures instead.

"Our government has been clear all carbon tax revenue will go back to Manitobans and not to Manitoba Hydro," said Cullen. He added the province will consider other recommendations to financially help Hydro and ratepayer. "The Government of Manitoba is in a precarious financial situation as well that we're working to get ourselves out of," said Cullen.

The utilities board also suggests the province alone should pay the extra $900 million it cost Hydro to build the Bipole III transmission line on the west side of Lake Winnipeg instead of the shorter eastern corridor. This was a decision made by a previous NDP government under Gary Doer. The NDP continues to defend that decision saying the east side was a no go because 16 First Nations communities opposed that route.

"The question for Bipole III is do you build it on the west side or do you not build it at all,” said NDP MLA Andrew Swan.