Rising Red River raises concerns near Emerson
The Manitoba government is warning residents about an increase in water levels on the Red River north of Emerson, which could lead to a higher river level in Winnipeg in the coming days.
The province’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre announced Thursday that the southern portion of the river in the United States received up to 80 millilitres of precipitation between Dec. 24 and 27.
“Water levels have increased by about five feet near Emerson and are peaking,” the centre said in a statement. “Water levels continue to rise north of Emerson bringing a three- to five-foot rise as the river approaches Winnipeg in the next three to five days.”
The centre warns that the rise in water levels may lift the ice and create open water conditions near the shorelines along the Red River. People walking near the river are asked to take precautions.
The spring flooding outlook for Manitoba will be released in February and March.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
From a 'gutted' farmers carbon tax break to improving DNA collection: Bills from MPs, Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she'd still be abused if her mother were alive today
In an interview with CNN, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she would still be abused by her mother if she were alive today. Blanchard became the subject of tabloid fascination after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was found stabbed to death in 2015 in their home near Springfield, Mo.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Regina
-
'Not just that statistic': Sask. parents highlight impact of homicide on community
Recently released homicide statistics point to a 50 per cent increase from 2019 to 2023. While those numbers are concerning, for many people, they aren’t just numbers.
-
Crown seeks 3-year prison term for former Sask. hockey coach guilty of sexual assault
Sentencing arguments in the Bernie Lynch case were read out loud Thursday afternoon.
-
'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina
Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
North Bay police looking for suspect in stabbing near city hall
Police in North Bay are searching for a suspect wanted in a stabbing that left a man with wounds on his face and head in the parking lot of city hall.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of downtown Edmonton building residents return home after early-morning fire
Fire forced hundreds of residents of a downtown Edmonton highrise to leave their homes early Friday morning.
-
Poor road conditions cause several crashes in central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP asked drivers to avoid major central Alberta highways Friday morning due to poor road conditions and crashes.
-
Man killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in a highway north of Edmonton on Thursday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee
An Ontario woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.
-
5 injured after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhouse
Five people are in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a Toronto townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
Calgary
-
Number of full-time jobs in Canada fell by 23,500 in December: just-released data
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
-
-
Big donation will help support Calgary's homeless population
A Calgary organization helping people who are experiencing homelessness is getting a big boost to launch barrier-free hygiene services in the city.
Montreal
-
Montreal teen killed by drug more potent than fentanyl
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
A white weekend? Snow may finally be on its way to Montreal
Anyone wishing for a white winter may finally get what they’ve been waiting for: Montreal could see snow just in time for the weekend.
Ottawa
-
2023 was the slowest year for home sales in Ottawa in 13 years
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 11,978 homes and condominiums were sold in Ottawa in 2023, down 11 per cent from 2022. The average price of homes sold in Ottawa in 2023 was $667,794, down 5.5 per cent from 2022.
-
It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week
It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.
-
Driver has licence suspended after hitting building in Cardinal, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into the wall of a cannabis store in Cardinal, Ont. on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
1 youth, 3 adults charged after Bedford junior high assault
Police say a youth and three adults have been charged after an assault at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last fall.
-
Minor changes in Maritime gas prices
There were only minor changes in the price of gas overnight in the Maritimes – the first scheduled adjustment of 2024.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired into Cambridge home
A police investigation is underway after gunshots were reportedly fired into a Cambridge home on Friday morning.
-
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
Vancouver
-
IHIT called to investigate disappearance of Chilliwack man
Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, B.C., where police now believe a missing 41-year-old man has met with foul play.
-
Snowfall warning triggers travel advisories for two B.C. highways
British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas.
-
219 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.'s 1st update of 2024
Nearly four years after B.C. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus that would come to be known as COVID-19, the province begins 2024 with 219 people in hospital with the disease.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's bad news': Warm December and low snowpack could mean trouble for B.C. salmon, wildfires
December was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. “The preliminary numbers are in and it’s not looking super optimistic at this point."
-
-
