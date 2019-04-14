The Rural Municipality of St. Andrews has been busy in a fight against rising waters this weekend.

Emergency coordinator Jim Stinson says water began rising about six inches every half hour Saturday evening on Netley Creek.

Sunday he said it has slowed, but water is only two to three inches away from breaching some dikes.

One bad area is around Chelsey Crescent.

Stinson said Sunday morning an aircraft was able to fly over the area. Crews found an ice jam that runs from Goldeye Creek to about three kilometres north of Netley Creek.

“Everything is coming from the Red. Netley runs into the Red,” he said in a phone call with CTV News.

He said the municipality has 10 to 12 pumps going and several other property owners also working to hold back high water.

Johnny Gulewich has lived next to Netley Creek for a decade.

He loves everything about living in the area but admits two weeks out of the year is almost always a concern.

“Just cope with it,” he said

He said the municipality showed up in his backyard Sunday afternoon with Tiger Tube dikes.

Now that the floodway has been activated, he’s worried once that water arrives it will push Netley Creek up even higher.