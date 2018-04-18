

CTV Winnipeg





The risk of widespread major flooding remains low across the majority of the province, according to Manitoba Infrastructure.

It said there is a moderate risk of some overland flooding in low-lying areas along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

Ice is expected to start breaking up and moving this week, and based on current weather forecasts the Red River Floodway gates should be in operation early next week. Highway 75 is expected to remain open during the run-off period.

The province said by next week, the Portage Diversion could begin ice control along the lower Assiniboine River.

Ice-jam related flooding remains a possibility due to the thickness of ice on some Manitoba rivers and streams. The province said icebreaking activities have taken place at all locations that have been at high risk in previous years.