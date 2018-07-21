Featured
Ritz Bitz sandwiches recalled for potential salmonella contamination
Mondelez Canada is recalling cheese and pizza flavoured Ritz Bitz sandwiches. (Source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:02AM CST
Mondelez Canada is recalling cheese and pizza flavoured Ritz Bitz due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company is recommending consumers bring them back or dispose of them.
The recall was triggered in another country, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has yet to find any reported cases of illnesses.