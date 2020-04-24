WINNIPEG -- Another school division in Winnipeg has announced temporary layoffs of staff as a result of COVID-19.

The River East Transcona School Division confirmed on Friday it is laying off almost 600 employees temporarily.

“In these uncertain times, our division is doing its very best to provide ongoing remote learning,” said superintendent Kelly Barkman in a statement. “Without students and a full complement of staff in our schools, we regret to inform our community that some of our hard-working and valued employees were laid off this week.”

Barkman said the temporary layoffs include over 400 educational assistants, as well as bus drivers, library technicians, custodial aides and other support staff. He added temporary layoffs normally occur at the end of June, when the school year ends.

“We look forward to welcoming these valued staff members back to their positions when classes resume,” Barkman wrote. “In the meantime, we will continue to work hard to provide the teaching and learning that is so valuable to our students and their families.”

In the past week, school divisions across Manitoba announced temporary layoffs of staff, primarily educational assistants.

The Winnipeg School Division, Hanover School Division, Brandon School Division, Pembina Trails School Division and Interlake School Division are among school divisions which have announced temporary layoffs.

The school year was suspended indefinitely in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Premier Brian Pallister said Wednesday classes are not likely to resume this school year.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel CrowSpreadingWings, Devon McKendrick and Kayla Rosen