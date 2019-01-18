For the second time in a week, River East Transcona School Division is alerting students and parents to online threats involving Winnipeg schools.

On Thursday, the school division posted on Facebook and Twitter: “We have been made aware of new threats involving Arthur Day and John W. Gunn Middle School. These threats were made on social media and we are currently working with the Winnipeg Police Service. Classes will continue tomorrow unless the police advise us otherwise.”

Communicating with CTV News by email, a spokesperson for the division confirmed police are investigating the new threats and said the division would be implementing a number of security measures in consultation with police, including locked exterior doors and a police presence “as appropriate”.

On Monday Arthur Day Middle School went into a hold and secure procedure.

Parents were instructed to pick up their kids at the end of the day.

Police said an online post threatened to start a school shooting.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested from an address near the school Tuesday evening, and police said she was charged with uttering threats and released to a parent on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Winnipeg police told CTV News Monday’s threat was not credible.