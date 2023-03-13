River Trail at The Forks closes for the season

The river trail at The Forks is officially closed for the season.

On Monday, The Forks announced the Nestaweya River Trail is closed for the winter, and that the ice will no longer be maintained or monitored.

It noted that 220,000 people used the river trail during the 72-day period it was open this year.

Earlier this month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that part of the skating trail was closed amid warmer conditions.

The on-land skating trails in Arctic Glacier Winter Park will remain open if the weather permits. The Forks urges people to stay off the rivers.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.