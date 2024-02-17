WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • River Trail at The Forks shuts down again

    A closure sign in front of the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks. This is the second closure of the trail since it has opened. (Source: The Forks/X. Uploaded Feb. 17, 2024) A closure sign in front of the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks. This is the second closure of the trail since it has opened. (Source: The Forks/X. Uploaded Feb. 17, 2024)
    The River Trail at The Forks has once again been closed.

    The Forks announced online the Nestaweya River Trail has once again closed – the second closure since it opened this year.

    The closure is being put in place due to high precipitation in the United States, which is leading to high water levels in Winnipeg.

    "This has resulted in flooding on the surface of the river trail making it unstable and unsafe," The Forks said in a release.

    People are being asked to stay off the trail until it is deemed safe.

    The trail was closed from the end of January until Feb. 13 due to warmer than average temperatures in Winnipeg.

    The Forks said the Canopy Rink and Winnipeg 150 Winter Park are still open for people to skate.

    A full list of closures can be found online.

