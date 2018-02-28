The Red River Mutual Trail has been open 69 days so far this winter, breaking a record set in 2015 for the longest the skating destination has been open in a season.

The Forks started keeping records about the trail in 2008, and said since then the trail has stayed open for an average of 60 days a season.

Last winter was the shortest on record, with the trail only open for 33 days.

A spokesperson for The Forks said they can’t predict when it will close for the season.

“We are completely at Mother Nature’s whim at this point,” said Larissa Peck, in an email, adding that staff are starting to remove warming huts, benches and garbage and recycling bins from the trail, but is will stay open for skaters for as long as is safe.

The Forks also said it has counters at the steps leading to the port area on the river that have detected 598,000 people accessing the river this year, including about 50,000 last weekend alone.