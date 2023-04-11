Rivers expected to rise in coming days, province says in flood update

The province says it expects river levels to rise in the coming days with Manitoba's flood outlook continuing to warn of a major flood risk on the Red River.

In an update released Tuesday, the province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said recent warm temperatures have started the spring thaw and surface run-off.

"As the melt continues, river flows and levels are expected to increase in the next three to five days and ice on Manitoba’s lakes, rivers and creeks will weaken," the centre said in the update.

"Ice conditions can change rapidly without warning and Manitobans are reminded to keep off ice as the temperature continues to rise."

As for the flood forecast, the province said it hasn't changed from the initial spring outlook released in late March.

The centre said the spring outlook indicates a major flood risk for the Red River between Emerson and the Red River Floodway inlet, but a low to moderate risk in most other areas including the Interlake region.

The province does expect to use the Red River Floodway this spring to keep water levels down in Winnipeg. The Hydrologic Forecast Centre said it is also keeping an eye on a precipitation system expected to hit southeastern Manitoba, as well as parts of the U.S. and Ontario. However, the centre said it is not expected to have a big impact on the forecasted flood levels.

"As always, the risk of flooding could change in any of the basins depending on weather conditions in the next few weeks," the centre said.