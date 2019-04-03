The Rural Municipality of Morris is taking pre-emptive measures following the Province of Manitoba’s latest flood outlook.

Those measures include raising two roads in anticipation of potential spring flooding. The Province has said flooding could reach 2009 levels in the Red River Valley.

On Monday, during a special meeting, the RM’s reeve and council made the decision over concern access might be partly cut off to the communities of Riverside and Rosenort should the area see significant flooding.

RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening told CTV News he remains “optimistic” because of weather conditions, but said he continues to watch flood forecasts in North Dakota while waiting for the next flood update from the Province of Manitoba. The last one was issued March 27.

Work began Wednesday, with construction on both roads expected to take ten days.