Some locals in the Rural Municipality of Springfield said their mailboxes have been empty for two weeks after changing mailing addresses.

Some residents in the R.M. of Springfield said Saturday they’ve been waiting to receive mail the past two weeks after Canada Post initiated a civic addressing project in the region this summer.

In a statement, Canada Post told CTV News it sent out two letters, one on June 19 and a second on July 15, to people in the R.M about a nation-wide civic addressing project in rural regions.

The purpose is to match people's physical addresses with their mailing one and about 6-thousand addresses in the R.M of Springfield were part of the project.

Dugald and Vicky Pizzey said they had registered their new mailing addresses roughly a month ago and their mailbox is still empty. They said they were told the changes were in effect two weeks ago.

“As of August 19th, we've checked the box every day and there's absolutely been no mail," said Dugald.

In a statement, Canada Post added: “Mail delivery has not been affected by this change. However, mail is currently being held for residents who have not registered their new civic addresses."

The Pizzey’s, who are in the farming business, need the mailing system to maintain their business relationships. They said they’re waiting for bills for fuel and fertilizer.

Vicky, who is an American citizen, said she’s waiting for a tax document to be delivered from the IRS.

She said she needs to file it with Revenue Canada and the document is two months late.

“"It's not easy to get a hold of someone from the United States and tell them my situation,” said Vicky. “They would not understand it."

Springfield mayor, Tiffany Fell said she’s aware of some concerns about the mail and is unsure why registered residents like the Pizzey’s have not gotten their mail.

She said she spoke with Canada Post staff in Dugald, Man. and was told by that “quite a bit” of mail needed to be re-addressed.

“Changing all that over is going to take a couple weeks, so hopefully next week, we’ll see some mail delivery again,” said Fell.

CTV News is waiting for additional comment from Canada Post about the re-addressed mail.