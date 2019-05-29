

Jason Gaidola, CTV News





A connection to pot, even after legalization, may not guarantee Canadians can cross the border into the U.S..

The Winnipeg law firm, Thompson Dorfman Sweatman staged an information session Tuesday where it answered questions about marijuana at the U.S. border.

It recommended anyone with a history of cannabis to give an honest answer or withdraw their request to cross the border.

“They're not banned if they have an incorrect answer or they have an answer that they may deem inadmissible into the U.S.,” Jennifer McRae, a business immigration lawyer with the firm said in regards to a withdrawal.

McRae said anyone who has used or possessed pot after legalization could be barred if a border official feels a risk may be posed.

If a person is denied entry, she said border officials may ask that person to have a medical exam.

She said she recommends anyone who had ties pre-legalization to withdraw from crossing the border and seek legal advice.

McRae said there are no guarantees for medicinal users and they may need documentation to enter in the U.S.