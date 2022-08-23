Road closed on Tuesday for Drop Zone charity event

The Drop Zone charity event is set to take place on Tuesday in Winnipeg, prompting a road closure in the city’s downtown area.

This event involves Manitobans rappelling down the side of the Manitoba Hydro building, located at 360 Portage Ave. Participants of the challenge are raising funds to help Manitobans living with disabilities.

Due to the Drop Zone event, Edmonton Street from Graham to Portage Avenues will be closed on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transit will be rerouted during the closure.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.